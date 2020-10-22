ESPN: Seattle Seahawks interested in Antonio Brown

Carissa Lehmkuhl by Carissa Lehmkuhl

SEATTLE, Wash. — With Antonio Brown’s suspension eligible to end after Week 8, the Seattle Seahawks are now positioned to make a push to sign him, league sources told ESPN.

However, other teams also have expressed interest, and Seattle and Brown have not started official contract talks.

“We’ll see what happens as we go forward, but we’re tuned into what’s happening there,” said Seahawks coach Pete Carroll when asked about the report.

The NFL announced in July that it would suspend Brown for eight games without pay for multiple violations of the league’s personal conduct policy.

Brown had also been the subject of an NFL investigation after an accusation of sexual misconduct at his home by an artist who was working there in 2017. He also pleaded no contest in June to a felony burglary with battery charge and two lesser misdemeanor charges related to a January incident with a moving truck company outside his home in Hollywood, Florida.

The NFL also continues to investigate a lawsuit filed by Brown’s former athletic trainer, alleging that she was sexually assaulted by him.