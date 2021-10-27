Esteemed Tri-Cities entrepreneur Stacie Hamilton passes away at 63

by Dylan Carter

RICHLAND, Wash. — Stacie Lynn Hamilton, a prominent Tri-Cities community member and entrepreneur whose final venture was to build a family-owned winery in Hamilton Cellars, has passed away at 63-years-old.

A ’76 graduate of Kamiakin High School, Stacie was a go-getter who earned her private pilot’s license before most of her peers got their driver’s licenses. She went on to serve in the U.S. Army before graduating from Washington State University with a degree in accounting.

In her first career, Hamilton built one of the first woman-owned accounting firms in the Tri-Cities. She later pivoted to a successful career as a financial advisor; forming Hamilton Fisher Wealth Management. Her final business venture was to form Hamilton Cellars along with her husband of 22 years.

Hamilton Cellars will be closed on Wednesday, October 27 out of respect for Stacie’s funeral, which begins at 3:00 p.m. and is followed by a memorial service at Einan’s funeral home at Sunset. Those who cannot attend in person and would like to pay their respects are encouraged to watch the service online.

You can do so by clicking the following link: https://www.sunsetgardenstricities.com/obituaries/. Locate Stacie’s name, click “view more details,” and then click “view obituary.” There should be a large orange button that says “Watch Service” that will allow you to view Stacie’s services online.

Stacie is survived by her husband Russ, her five children, and nine grandchildren. The family asks that community members offer their condolences by making a donation to WSU Tri-Cities Carson College of Business Scholarship Fund and/or the Wine Science Center Excellence Fund at WSU Tri-Cities.

