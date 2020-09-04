Evacuating due to the Evans Canyon Fire? Here’s what you need to know

YAKIMA COUNTY, Wash. — Hundreds of people have had to evacuate their homes due to the Evans Canyon Fire, which had destroyed six homes and burned through 57,550 acres as of Thursday evening.

With more evacuations likely as the fire continues to spread, KAPP-KVEW reached out to Yakima Valley Emergency Management Operations Manager Horace Ward to find out how you can prepare to evacuate and what to do once you leave your home.

How do you know if you need to evacuate?

You can sign up for Alert Yakima, which will send texts, phone calls, etc. to notify you in the event you need to evacuate. Sign up here.

Yakima Valley Emergency Management also posts updates on evacuation notices on its Facebook page. They also periodically update an online map showing evacuation areas.

In the event that you don’t receive any of those alerts, emergency officials also go door-to-door in threatened areas to notify you if you need to leave.

What does it mean if you get a Level 1 evacuation notice?

Level 1 evacuation means you should be preparing in case you need to evacuate. Ward said during this time, you should:

Identify several places you can go in an emergency such as the home of a friend or family member. If you don’t have another place to stay, the American Red Cross will help find you somewhere safe. A full list of planning items in case of a wildfire can be found here.

Develop a family/household communication and re-unification plan so that you can maintain contact and take the best actions for each of you and re-unite if you are separated.

Assemble supplies that are ready for evacuation, both a “go-bag” you can carry when you evacuate on foot or public transportation and supplies for traveling by longer distances if you have a personal vehicle.

If you have a vehicle, make sure the gas tank is full so you can get where you need to go. If you do not have a vehicle, plan how you will leave if needed. Make arrangements with neighbors, family, friends or contact the Yakima Valley Emergency Management office to talk about evacuation plans.

If you have a lot of livestock, you might want to start evacuating them during Level 1, while it’s still safe to do so. The State Fair Park has stables available to house any livestock evacuated during the fire. More information on preparing for a disaster with livestock can be found here.

What does it mean if you get a Level 2 evacuation notice?

Level 2 evacuation means you should be preparing to actually evacuate, so that you’re ready to go at a moment’s notice. Ward said during this time, you should:

Have your pets located, in crates or leashed up, ready to go. It may be difficult to find them quickly otherwise, as animals may hide during emergencies. Pack their food, medication, harness, leash, etc. More information on preparing for a disaster with a pet can be found here.

Have everything you need ready to go. This includes important documents like insurance paperwork, passports, registration information, birth certificates, etc. — any paperwork that would be difficult or impossible to replace. Pack clothes, food, water, medication, etc. for a couple days. A full list of what to pack for an emergency can be found here.

Unplug appliances. If the wildfire gets to a power pole and there’s a power surge, the appliances can be damaged or even cause a fire inside the home.

Turn on sprinklers to saturate the area surrounding your house with water.

Other things you can do to protect your home in the event of a wildfire can be found here.

What does it mean if you get a Level 3 evacuation notice?

Level 3 evacuation means you should leave immediately. At this point, Ward said you should:

Get in your vehicle and leave immediately. Head to your prearranged destination (a friend or family member’s house) or call the Yakima Valley Emergency Management line at 509-574-1900 to hear your evacuation options. As of Thursday evening, the Yakima Valley Emergency Management line directed anyone needing assistance or a place to shelter to call the local American Red Cross group at 509-594-0016. From there, volunteers will direct you to a local hotel, where you’ll be able to stay for free until evacuations are lifted. If you have livestock or own an RV/camper, you can head to State Fair Park, 1301 S. Fair Ave. in Yakima and head through Gate 5, which is located on South Fair Avenue, close to where it intersects with East Nob Hill Boulevard. The gate will be open 24/7 until evacuations are lifted. No reservations or advance notice is needed.



