Evacuations in place due to fire on Ahtanum Ridge, as other fires burn in Yakima Co.

YAKIMA COUNTY, Wash. – Multiple fires are burning throughout Yakima County and one of those fires is forcing people out of their homes.

According to Yakima Valley Emergency Management, evacuations are in place until at least 10 a.m. for the fire burning on Ahtanum Ridge.

If you have evacuated and need sheltering assistance, the American Red Cross will be setting up an evacuation rally point shortly at our office which is located at 2403 South 18th Street, Union Gap, WA 98903. Here is a map of the evacuated area as of early Sunday morning:

“Level 3 “GO NOW” Evacuations have been called for the fire burning on Ahtanum ridge. If you have evacuated and need sheltering assistance, the American Red Cross will be setting up an evacuation rally point shortly at our office which is located at 2403 South 18th Street, Union Gap, WA 98903,” the department wrote in a Facebook post.

The Red Cross has since returned back to their office for the night after helping around a dozen residents with their needs. If you were evacuated and need assistance you can contact the Red Cross team at (509) 929-4230.

As of 2 a.m., firefighters were continuing to protect homes. They are expected to be working on the fire throughout the night. There’s no current estimate of the size of the fire.

Residents in the area are encouraged to sign up for Alert Yakima here.



Yakima County Fire District #5 also posted several pictures of fires burning throughout Yakima County.