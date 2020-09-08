Evans Canyon Fire 70% contained; more than 75K acres burned

David Mann by David Mann

Evans Canyon Fire. Photo courtesy of Renton Regional Fire Authority. RRFA has deployed firefighters specially trained in wildland firefighting to the Evans Canyon Fire.

The Evans Canyon Fire is now 70% after burning more than 75,000 acres in Yakima and Kittitas counties.

The wildfire started Monday, Aug. 31 about eight miles northwest of Naches before spreading north and east toward Wenas and Ellensburg. At least five homes have been lost.

Level 2 and 3 evacuations remain in place for Yakima and Kittitas counties. Click here to see an interactive map showing evacuation zones.

The Evans Canyon Fire did not grow in size Monday despite strong winds that led to dozens of other large wildfires and smoky conditions that spread across much of the Pacific Northwest. Some personnel assigned to the Evans Canyon Fire will be reassigned Tuesday to different fires burning throughout the state.

Highway 821 (Yakima Canyon Highway), the Yakima River, boat ramps and Yakima River Canyon campgrounds will open Wednesday, Sept. 9 at 6 am. BBQ Flats and Wenas recreation areas along with parts of North Wenas Road, Sheep Company Road, Naches Wenas Road and Longmire Road remain closed.

More than 570 firefighters are working to put out the wildfire, which is expected to remain active through the end of September.

