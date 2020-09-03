Evans Canyon Fire grows to 52,000 acres, 0% contained

Monica Petruzzelli by Monica Petruzzelli

SELAH, Wash. – The Evans Canyon Fire has grown to 52,000 acres as of Thursday morning.

Incident Commander Dana Leavitt confirmed with KAPP-KVEW that the fire is still zero percent contained.

Hundreds of firefighters from across the state are working to control the blaze that’s burned at least five homes and forced hundreds of families to evacuate. It’s burning about eight miles north of Naches.

A map of the latest evacuations can be found here. Despite evacuation orders, some people have still refused to leave.

Evacuees looking for shelter options can call the disaster information line at 509-574-1900.

According to the Washington State Department of Transportation, SR 821 is closed through the Yakima River Canyon. They recommend drivers use I-82 as an alternate route.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Updates on evacuation notices and other important information about the fire can be found on the YVEM Facebook page.