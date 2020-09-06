Evans Canyon Fire has burned over 75,000 acres, 40% contained

Neil Fischer by Neil Fischer

Evans Canyon Fire. Photo courtesy of Renton Regional Fire Authority. RRFA has deployed firefighters specially trained in wildland firefighting to the Evans Canyon Fire.

NACHES, Wash. — The Evans Canyon Fire north of Naches has burned more than 75,000 acres while nearly 1,000 people try to contain it.

As of Sunday morning, the 75,817 acre fire is 40% contained, according to the Northwest Incident Management Team 12.

Crews have seven different resources battling the blaze, and a total of 981 people working to put the fire out.

On Sunday, fire crews will prepare fire lines for expected high winds on Monday and Tuesday.

The Northwest Incident Management Team 12 says all Yakima and Kittitas County Level 2 and 3 evacuations are still in effect.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

COPYRIGHT 2019 BY KAPP-KVEW. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.