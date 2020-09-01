Evans Canyon Fire in Yakima County threatening over 100 structures

YAKIMA COUNTY, Wash. – A fire burning in Yakima County near Selah is forcing evacuations and is currently threatening over a hundred structures.

Here are the most current evacuation notices for the Evans Canyon Fire as of Monday night, as per Yakima Valley Emergency Management:

All homes north of Wenas Lake have been upgraded to Level 3 GO NOW evacuations, Please leave immediately for your safety. Evacuees from this fire may park at Selah Middle School, the American Red Cross will be there shortly to begin offering evacuee assistance.

All homes south of Stagecoach RV Park to the Wenas Dam are now under Level 2 BE READY evacuations. Please be ready to evacuate immediately if conditions change. North Wenas Road will be closed shortly to local and fire traffic only at Longmire Road.

While these evacuations are in place, but some residents were wrongly notified that they had to evacuate. The Yakima Valley Emergency Management wrote this on their social media:

“Our emergency alert and notification software erroneously included an evacuation message to many residents outside of the immediate evacuation area for the Evans Canyon Fire. If you are not in the Wenas Valley upstream from Wenas Lake, disregard the evacuation notice sent to your mobile phones around 8p PST.”

The emergency management team said winds are still gusting from the northwest and “most likely keeping the fire moving eastward down the Wenas Canyon Monday night.” Those who have evacuated and need help with lodging can contact the Red Cross at 509-594-0016.

The fire started Monday afternoon around 2:30 p.m. and has grown to at least 2,500 acres. Officials say it’s threatening 125 structures, as well as power lines, radio towers and crops.

According to Washington State Patrol, state mobilization has been authorized for the Evans Canyon Fire as of Tuesday at midnight.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

