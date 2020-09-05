Evans Canyon Fire nearing 74,000 acres, 20% containment

Neil Fischer by Neil Fischer

Photo provided by Inciweb.

NACHES, Wash. — The Evans Canyon Fire has burned 73,868 acres and is continuing to burn north of Naches on Saturday.

Northwest Incident Management Team 12 reported that the fire is 20% contained and there are nearly 1,000 firefighters battling the fire.

On Saturday, crews will continue operations to limit the spread of the fire on the southwest and southeast side. Crews will also work on preventing the fire from spreading across the Yakima River.

The Level 3 evacuations in Yakima County have gone done to Level 2, with the exception of the Yakima River canyon.

In Kittitas County, north of Umtanum Road and east of the Yakima River is now at Level 2 evacuations. The rest of the evacuations for Kittitas County remain a Level 3.

For evacuation information in Yakima County visit “YakimaCountyOEM” Facebook page.

For evacuation information in Kittitas County visit the Kittitas County Sheriff’s Office website.

COPYRIGHT 2019 BY KAPP-KVEW. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.