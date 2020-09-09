Evans Canyon Fire no longer threatening property; evacuees may return home

David Mann by David Mann

Authorities in Yakima and Kittitas counties say all residents who evacuated because of the Evans Canyon Fire may return home.

The Yakima Valley Office of Emergency Management (YVOEM) said, in coordination with firefighters and the Yakima County Sheriff’s Office, they have determined that the fire “poses no immediate risk to life or property for residents of Yakima County.” The fire claimed six homes and a number of outbuildings in Yakima County.

The Kittitas County Sheriff’s Office also put out a statement saying it’s safe for evacuees to return home. The sheriff’s office said no homes in Kittitas County were lost in the fire.

Evacuation notices for both counties will officially be lifted at 8 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 9.

In Yakima County, all road blocks will be lifted at that time as well.

There will still be firefighters in the area wrapping up containment and firefighting operations.

Further information on road and area closures will be provided by their responsible agencies and shared by YVOEM as they are released.

After consulting with the Pacific Northwest Team 12 Incident Management Team and the Yakima County Sheriff's Office it… Posted by Yakima Valley Emergency Management on Tuesday, September 8, 2020

PREVIOUS: Evans Canyon Fire 70% contained; more than 75K acres burned