KENNEWICK, Wash. — Be on the lookout for two events that spotlight Tri-Cities moms and kids while celebrating the holiday spirit in November!

Both events will take place at the Gesa Carousel of Dreams and are hosted by Dino Drop-In Tri-Cities.

The first is called “Mom’s Supporting Mom’s” and it will be held on Nov. 20 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

“This event will showcase local boss moms and their hobbies, talents, businesses, and more! The community will be invited to come shop and support these mamas as they get ready for the holidays and get a jump start to their holiday shopping!” a release said.

The second is called “Kid-Prenuer Fair” and it will be held a week later on Nov. 27 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

“Is your child a young entrepreneur? We are looking for kiddos who make beaded jewelry, slime, paint rocks, color pictures & more! This event is for children ages 5-11. The community will be invited to come to support these young entrepreneurs and admission is FREE for all shoppers!” the release said.

Proceeds from the booth fees and registration fees will benefit Christmas gifts for the women and children’s shelter.

