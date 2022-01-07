“Ever & After” Bridal Show is back at Hapo Center on Sunday
The Bridal Expo is held in Pasco on Sunday, January 9th, 2022 from 11 a.m.-4 p.m.
PASCO, Wash. — The Bridal Show “Ever & After,” formerly known as TRAC, is back in person at the Hapo Center in Pasco on January 9th from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
This year “Ever & After” Bridal Show organizers say they have made some changes. Sunday, they’re offering two check-in times at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. and two fashion shows to cut down on crowding. According to the Bridal Expo’s website, “first check-in attendees do not need to leave at any particular time; you can stay as long as you’d like.”
Organizers said tickets are available at the door, but organizers encourage you to purchase tickets in advance to avoid wait times if the event reaches max capacity.
EVENT DETAILS
- Sunday, January 9th, 2022
- Hapo Center (6600 Burden Blvd. Pasco, WA. 99301)
- Wedding Expo: 11 a.m.-4 p.m.
- Fashion Shows: 12 p.m. & 2 p.m.
- 12 p.m. show will feature David’s Bridal and 12:30 Fashion Corner
- 2 p.m. show will feature Fashion Corner and 2:30 RoseLily
TICKET INFORMATION
Here’s some important information from organizers to help when purchasing tickets at: https://bridalexpo.love.
- You pick one check-in time when you register, but you do not have to arrive precisely on time, just not before.
- Two ticket options are available:
- Bride or Groom + One Guest of Honor: Buy one ticket, and the event will admit two people.
- Bride Tribe or Groom Troop: Buy one ticket, and the event will admit up to 11 people.
- If you are not a bride or a groom, you’ll buy one ticket per person.
- With each ticket, you will get a free wedding e-magazine.
- When you buy your ticket online, you will have a chance to reserve front-row seats to the fashion or a “Bride To Be” sash.
Sponsors and Vendors:
- Stone Ridge Estates Wedding Venue
- Fashion Corner
- Dragon Entertainment
- Jordan Kelm Photography
- Uniquely I Do Wedding Officiants
- Harvest House
- Rose Lily Bridal
- CG Public House
- Events by Edz
- Flowers by Kim
- Adore Formal Wear
- Cari McGee Real Estate Team
- Venturini Couture
- The High Heel Housewife
- The Entertainer Magazine
- David’s Bridal
For additional information, questions and pictures from past events visit: BridalExpo.Love.
