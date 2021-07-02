Everett senior injured after trailer tips over on I-82 in Yakima

YAKIMA, Wash. — A 72-year-old man from Everett was injured after his 30-foot trailer rolled into the median of I-82 in Yakima County on Thursday afternoon.

According to a press release issued by the Washington State Patrol (WSP), the man was driving his 2012 Dodge RAM 1500 on the eastbound lane of I-82 in Yakima County around 1:49 pm. He was towing a 30-foot Lance trailer behind his vehicle as he drove. At the time of the incident, the man was approximately four miles northeast of Selah, Washington.

An investigation by WSP Troopers determined that the man struck a concrete bridge abutment on the roadway, which caused his trailer to roll into the median of the roadway.

Authorities say that the Everett man was injured in the accident and transported to Yakima Valley Memorial Hospital to be medically evaluated and treated for his injuries. No further information has been revealed regarding his condition.

However, the man was charged for unsafely using the left lane of the roadway, which they believe to be the cause of this accident. WSP Troopers confirmed that impairment from drugs and/or alcohol was not a factor in the accident.

This is a breaking news story. An update and/or follow-up will be issued if further details are revealed by the Washington State Patrol.

