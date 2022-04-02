‘Every dollar counts:’ BCSO creates ‘Autism Awareness’ patch fundraiser

TRI-CITIES, Wash. — Starting this month, you may see officials with the Benton County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) sporting something colorful on their uniforms.

April is Autism Awareness month and the BCSO and its foundation have created a rainbow-colored patch to help spread the word.

The patches will be sold as part of a fundraiser benefitting Spectrum Studios, a Kennewick nonprofit that creates employment opportunity enrichments for young adults on the autistic spectrum who have aged out of high school.

“Folks on the spectrum can stay in high school until they’re 21 or 22 so once they age out of high school they most often lose all of those support programs,” said co-director Jim Pridemore. “It creates a little bit of a void because sometimes they don’t know what to do or where to go.”

Besides employing people with autism, the nonprofit is also an “atmosphere to work on social skills and make friends.”

“Autism awareness is not a new phrase but it is new to a lot of folks because there are so many different personalities and needs and challenges which is why it’s called the spectrum,” Pridemore said.

All of the donations raised will be given to Spectrum Studios on May 2. Officials said it’s extremely important to help out as there are limited resources and services for people with autism in the community.

“Every dollar counts,” said BCSO Deputy Brett Hansen who has a 13-year-old son on the spectrum. “Their brains work differently but they need opportunities just as much as anyone else. They can excel in this world and they can excel in the job place. They just have to have special skills, special opportunities, and people to understand how their minds work.”

So when he heard about the initiative to raise awareness, Hansen said he thought it “was totally cool.”

“It’s going to be awesome to be able to put it on the uniform and wear it for the month,” Hansen said. “It’s not only fun but it raises money all at the same time.”

Benton County officials said the first 100 people to give a minimum of $10 dollars will receive a patch so they’re encouraging early donations, however, they are accepting funds through the month.

