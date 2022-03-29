‘Everything is gone:’ Military family of seven loses belongings in Kennewick storage unit fire

KENNEWICK, Wash. — Katerina Ianacone was taking care of her five young children on Saturday when she noticed a voicemail left on her phone from the family’s storage unit in Kennewick.

Ianacone remembered thinking it was “weird” and decided to call back immediately.

“[The employee] said someone broke in and was trying to steal, it ended in a fire, and our storage unit was directly behind one of the ones that went off and he doesn’t think there’s much salvageable left,” Ianacone said.

ORIGINAL STORY: Fire breaks out at Summit Storage in Kennewick Saturday morning

It was a shocking blow to the family as they had just moved to Texas to be closer to Ianacone’s husband, Evan, who recently reenlisted in the U.S. Navy and is finishing school.

Besides a couple of suitcases, all of their belongings were stored inside the unit, including the children’s toys, clothes, Christmas gifts, tools, and Evan’s military uniforms, gear, and private documents.

“It was all our basic living goods,” Ianacone said. “That’s just all gone now. Plus everything baby-wise. I mean I’m 36 weeks pregnant and we had all of our infant stuff and the pumping gear for breastfeeding and just everything we would need.”

The expecting mother said the storage unit was supposed to be a temporary solution until Evan received his final housing orders in the summer.

“The kids are living out of like three suitcases and we were thinking that when we

got base housing, we were going to get to our storage unit, get it all in the house, and actually have stuff,” Ianacone said. “Now it’s like, let’s start over again, with our three suitcases for our giant family.”

Their insurance plan only covers about $2,000 dollars but for the family, the belongings are priceless.

“We’re just sitting here looking at each other, like, what are we going to do. I haven’t even really told the kids because they’re going to be so devastated with the stuff just from their little minds of what they’re gonna feel is just gone forever,” Ianacone said.

She added that it feels like they’re “at a crossroads” trying to figure out what’s next.

For others who are renting storage units, Ianacone is recommending finding a strong renter’s insurance with good liability.

Her unit is one of at least fifteen affected by the fire and the cause is still being determined, officials said.

The family has set up a GoFundMe to try and recoup some of their loss. To donate, click here.

RELATED:

Two Kennewick storage units caught fire as six others were damaged by smoke

Kennewick Fire offers tips for burning tumbleweeds after fire sparks near homes

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY YAKTRINEWS. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.