Everything you need to know about Middleton’s Fall Festival

by Margo Cady

PASCO, Wash. — Middleton’s annual Fall Festival is here! With sunflowers, pumpkin patches, and tons of activities for the whole family, you can expect a day full of memories.

The festival is on Saturdays and Sundays through the rest of September. For the entire month of October, the festival opens up from Thursday until Sunday. To purchase tickets, click here.

Here’s everything you need to know about Middleton’s Fall Festival.

Sunflower Festival

New to the festival this year are eight acres of sunflowers and zinnias. For the next three weeks, you can pick from several varieties of flowers, just a short walk around the corn maze.

Tons of photo opportunities are available too. The Middletons made sure to put up oversized chairs, giant picture frames, and a hexagonal archway among the acres of flowers for you to get the perfect Instagram photo.

Flowers are not included in the entry admission; it’s $2 a bloom or $10 for six blooms.

READ: Tri-Cities COVID hospitalizations are down, but at what cost?

The Mandalorian Corn Maze

After watching the iconic Star Wars show, The Mandalorian, on Disney+, Mark Middleton thought it would be fun to integrate it into the corn maze.

“I was like ‘Oh man, it’d be really cool to do a Mandalorian maze,’ and write ‘This is the way’ because it’s all about getting lost,” Middleton says.

There are two corn mazes to choose from. One is the Mandalorian, which is longer. Then there’s the smaller, Baby Yoda maze for kids.

The Pumpkin Patch

As always, you can pick the perfect pumpkin at the Fall Festival. Go through the patch and pick one from the vine, or choose from an assortment of pre-picked pumpkins at the market.

New this year is the pumpkin farmhouse, which has a wall of only pumpkins. Then, on Saturday nights only, there’s a fireworks show in the pumpkin patch to end the night.

Pumpkins are not included in the entry admission; pumpkins are $0.45/lb for any type.

READ: More kids test positive for COVID-19 in Yakima County

Fall Festival Activities

When you’re not in fields of sunflowers, getting lost in the maze, or in the pumpkin patch, there are still lots of activities to do:

Barrel and grain trains

Ziplines

Petting zoo

Duck races

Potato blasters

Rat rollers

Corn hole

Trike races

Giant slides

Two giant jumping pillows

Corn pit (coming soon)

Pumpkin tetherball

Straw Mountain

Tug-O-War

And more!

Additionally, Middleton Farms has cleared out sections near the corn maze that you can rent out. There are over twenty Campfire spots with a picnic table and campfire ring to hang out. See pricing here.

Food

What fun would a festival be without food? This year, Middleton Farms has added several new food options.

Some food items include:

Pizza

Burgers

Pulled pork sandwiches

Apple cider slushies

Pulled pork sundaes

Ice cream

And more!

READ: Richland man died after crashing into fence in Yakima County

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY YAKTRINEWS. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.