EWU men’s basketball coach Shantay Legans heading to University of Portland

CHENEY, Wash. — Eastern Washington (EWU) men’s basketball coach Shantay Legans is heading to Portland.

Basketball insider Jon Rothstein first broke the news that Legans finalized a deal with the University of Portland on Monday. 4 News Now confirmed Legans’ departure Monday afternoon.

Sources: Eastern Washington's Shantay Legans is finalizing a deal to become the next head coach at Portland. Official announcement expected soon. — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) March 22, 2021

The news comes fresh off an impressive performance in Indianapolis. He led his team through a hard fight against the Kansas Jayhawks, but the Eagles came up short in the second half.

Legans was an assistant coach at EWU before taking over as head coach in 2017. He was named one of ESPN’s “40 Under 40” list for NCAA Division I coaches. As EWU challenged Kansas Saturday in the NCAA tournament, Legans’ name was floated for several open coaching jobs.

He replaces Terry Porter, who was a Portland Trail Blazers legend and a representative of the community. Though his team underperformed — the Pilots ended the season 6-15 overall record, with a 0-11 record in conference play — Porter’s departure leaves big shoes to fill for the rising talent, Legans.

Legans is considered a legend at EWU, where he outperformed expectations season by season. Last year, the EWU Eagles won the Big Sky regular-season championship. This season, he led his team to a Big Sky Conference Tournament Championship for the first time since 2015.

The Eagles won at least 12 games during every season in which Legans led the team as a head coach.

