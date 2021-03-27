EWU basketball: Jacob and Tanner Groves enter transfer portal

CHENEY, Wash. — Shortly after the Eastern Washington University (EWU) Eagles’ fearless head coach, Shantay Legans filled the head coaching vacancy at the University of Portland, the program’s leading scorers in the NCAA Tournament have entered the transfer portal.

Tanner and Jacob Groves combined for a whopping 58 points in a second-half collapse against the Kansas Jayhawks. By all accounts, Eastern Washington had no business leading one of the NCAA’s top college basketball programs in the first half of that game. However, the dynamic play of the Groves brothers surged an underdog into an extremely competitive matchup.

The older brother, Tanner Groves, was EWU’s leading scorer and shot blocker through 24 regular-season games as a junior. After averaging 17.2 points per game on 56 percent from the field and 34.1 percent from deep this year, 6-foot-9 Tanner announced his entry to the transfer portal in a tweet Friday afternoon.

“In light of the situation I believe it is in my best interest to explore all of my options and enter the transfer portal,” Groves said. “This does not mean I am certain about leaving EWU, I would just like to explore all of the options that are out there. Regardless of my situation I am so grateful for the experiences I gained at EWU and the relationships I have formed.”

Following his dominant performance in the NCAA Tournament, the 2021 Big Sky Player of the year should have plenty of options. Even with that being the case, he’s not counting a return to EWU out entirely — He’s simply exploring the options available for him prior to his senior campaign.

Meanwhile, his brother Jacob is following Tanner’s lead by exploring his options outside of EWU. Though he isn’t the same level of prospect as Tanner, Jacob is a serviceable basketball player who flashed excellence in moments against Kansas. He contributed 23 points in that game and locked in from 3-point range, flashing ability that modern offenses in college basketball would love to hone.

Jacob Groves averaged 9.8 points and 2.6 rebounds in 21 minutes per game as a sophomore.

