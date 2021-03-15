SPOKANE, Wash. — Just a day after wrapping up the Big Sky Championship, EWU — the Eastern Eagles — are in Indianapolis where they will open up the NCAA tournament Saturday against third-seeded Kansas.

“We are really excited for the opportunity to play in the tournament,” said EWU head coach Shantay Legans. “We are playing one of the best programs in the history of college basketball. We don’t know anything about them initially, but it will be fun digging into them and watching how they look. It’s going to be a lot of fun.”

The Eagles are a hot basketball team, really turning up the heat down the stretch and winning in blowout fashion at the Big Sky tournament in Boise.

The winner of the Kanas-EWU game will play the winner of No. 6 USC versus the play-in game winner between Wichita State and Drake, which will receive the No. 11 seed.

Eastern enters the tournament with a 16-7 record, Kansas is 20-8, USC is 22-7, Wichita State is 16-5 and Drake is 25-4.

by Keith Osso

SPOKANE, Wash. — After finishing the season with a perfect 26-0 record, it was no surprise Sunday when Gonzaga was announced as the top overall seed in the NCAA tournament.

The Zags will play the winner of the play-in game between Norfolk State and Appalachian State that will be played Thursday.

If Gonzaga wins their first round game they will play the winner of Oklahoma and Missouri in round two.

Gonzaga is led by four All-American candidates in Corey Kispert, Drew Timme, Jalen Suggs, and Joel Ayayi.

The entire tournament will be played in the state of Indiana this year with a majority of it in Indianapolis.

