EWU Police Department granted funds for national accreditation

by Dylan Carter

Image credit: inside.ewu.edu

CHENEY, Wash. — Thanks to a recent federal grant, the Eastern Washington University (EWU) Police Department is closer than ever to achieving its goal of becoming a nationally accredited law enforcement agency.

Through a variety of initiatives, the United States Department of Justice recently dispersed federal grants to local police departments across the United States. According to Deputy Chief Sean O’Laughlin, the EWU Police Department is the only campus police agency to receive one of these grants during this current round of funding.

In fact, the EWU Police Dept. received a more lucrative grant than any of the three Eastern Washington-based police departments in this round of funding.

With $74,890 in federal funding going toward national accreditation, the EWU Police Department is being given a chance to overcome budget struggles while improving its ability to serve the community.

Deputy Chief O’Laughlin says that becoming nationally accredited will allow the department to develop stronger hiring and training practices to serve the EWU community. It will establish updated best practices with liberties afforded to a law enforcement agency that is recognized on a national scale.

Leaders from the EWU Police Department have been working toward this goal for some time now. Serving a student body of over 12,600 students in addition to 1,350 staff members, the Eastern Washington Police Department is responsible for upholding public safety throughout the campus and the larger community.

