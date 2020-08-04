EWU President to step down, university’s provost appointed interim president

CHENEY, Wash. — Eastern Washington University’s Mary Cullinan announced she will step down from her role as university president.

Cullinan made the announcement in a Board Meeting Tuesday morning.

In June, Eastern Washington University staff and students spoke out, concerned about the university’s future and leadership as it faces a financial downturn. In a Board Meeting, the Senate Faculty voted almost unanimously that it has no confidence in Dr. Cullinan, something the faculty has been building over the years.

Eastern’s Provost, Dr. David May, has been appointed Interim President for the next two years while the university looks for a permanent replacement.