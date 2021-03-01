In the report, the group outlines issues related to “declining enrollment and corresponding budget cuts.” It also cites athletics as a way of boosting the university’s reputation, citing success in basketball and football, as well as the university’s famous red turf.

“The perception of some affiliated with the university is that athletics does not contribute to the university mission,” the introduction states. “However, the athletics program’s recruitment and support of over 300 student-athletes brings diversity to the university and helps EWU achieve its enrollment goals. Campus and prospective student events surrounding football games and other athletics events bring future students to campus to enhance admissions and enrollment efforts. The success of the athletics program brings former students back to campus and provides a significant enhancement to the university’s alumni relations and development efforts.”

RELATED: Washington school finds unique ways to adapt to in-person learning

The report cites that the athletics budget has been reduced significantly over the past four to five years, along with other departments. EWU is also on track to go deeper into the hole with decreasing enrollment, compounded by the COVID-19 pandemic. The university stands to lose an additional $5 million going into the fiscal year 2022.

The report laid out four options for EWU athletics to consider:

Option A: Remain an NCAA Division I-FCS program

Remain an NCAA Division I-FCS program Option B: Reclassify to NCAA Division I Subdivision (non-football)

Reclassify to NCAA Division I Subdivision (non-football) Option C: Reclassify to Division II

Reclassify to Division II Option D: Reclassify to Division III

The report said EWU’s funding for the athletic department has fallen “well below the median for Division I-FCS and Eastern’s peer institutions in the Big Sky Conference.” Football is a defining part of the program and dropping football would “require careful consideration.”

RELATED: Bill advanced to ban Native American mascots at schools