“You can’t arrest me for anything:” Ex-con drunkenly broke into the Yakima County Jail

Credit: Emily Goodell, KAPP-KVEW

YAKIMA, Wash. — You’ve probably heard about inmates trying to break out of jail, but I bet you haven’t heard of some getting in trouble for breaking into jail. A 31-year-old ex-convict got drunk and broke into the Yakima County Jail on Tuesday night, leading to an easy arrest for local authorities.

KAPP-KVEW’s Emily Goodell spoke to Yakima County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Casey Schilperoort about the incident. Schilperoort told KAPP-KVEW that the incident took place around 11:30 p.m. on Tuesday, July 13, 2021.

Authorities claim that the suspect jumped over the fence surrounding the jailhouse and went straight for the visitor’s entrance. There, the drunken man broke the door handle off the entrance and use it to shatter glass and enter the facility. Once inside, he made it into the lobby, where authorities made contact with the man. Just before being arrested, the suspect shouted “You can’t arrest me for anything!”

Yakima Co. authorities promptly brought him into custody, proving that they actually could arrest him for something.

Now, the former convicted felon faces pending charges for Burglary to the second degree and Malicious Mischief to the second degree. Schilperoort confirmed that no one was injured in the incident and that Yakima County officials still do not know why he decided to commit these crimes.

This is a breaking news story. An update and/or follow-up will be issued when further details are announced by local authorities.

