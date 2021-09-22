Excavator strikes bridge west of Colfax, damaging roadway

by Dylan Carter

Image credit: WSDOT East, Twitter

WHITMAN COUNTY, Wash. — An excavator struck a bridge on S.R. 26 just west of Colfax on Tuesday, causing damage to the roadway. Luckily, it didn’t cause structural damage to the bridge, which many travel under en route to Pullman.

According to a tweet by the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT East), the excavator’s boom was raised while passing under the railroad crossing. Authorities say this caused minor damage to the bridge itself.

However, the excavator ended up creating serious damage to the roadway in the process. WSDOT teams will work to fix the large gouge in the roadway.

WSDOT officials told KAPP KVEW that the excavator fell off the bed of a truck after making contact with the bridge. They would like to use this incident as a reminder that drivers must check their vehicle height before traveling in Washington state.

If you need to check on the height limitations and roadways you will be traveling on for an upcoming trip through Washington, there are online tools available for you.

For Commercial Vehicles carrying heavy machinery like this excavator, or any other tall load that may not fit under your average bridge, you can check the WSDOT’s Bridge Vertical Clearance Trip Planner here.

Using this tool will help ensure that you don’t end up like this driver. There are no indications that anyone was injured in this instance.

