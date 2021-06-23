Excessive heat is on the way this weekend, as our heat wave continues for at least the next week – Jason

Jason Valentine by Jason Valentine

Good Tuesday evening, and hope you’re staying cool!

The heat wave continues, and it still is going to get much hotter. We’ll stay in the mid to upper 90’s through Thursday. At triple digits, or close to it Friday, and 105-113 expected through Tuesday.

We have an Excessive Heat Watch for all of our areas Friday afternoon through Tuesday evening. Plan ahead for hydration, meals and hopefully staying inside as much as possible.

Even after Tuesday, temps will be hovering around the mid to upper 90’s. The heat will be with us for a good stretch.

Stay cool everyone!

-Jason

