Excessive Heat Warning Begins Today, Prepare for Another Heat Wave

An Excessive Heat Warning goes into effect today and will continue through at least Saturday. Temperatures will soar above 102 degrees every afternoon for the rest of the weekend and looking ahead to the start of the weekend. Temperatures overnight will also be warmer than normal, providing little relief from the heat each day the heat wave continues. Stagnant air may also cause smoke to accumulate again across the region. Keep pets inside and find ways to stay cool and hydrated the rest of this week/next weekend! -Briana





EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING

WHEN: 1PM TODAY TO 8PM SATURDAY

HIGHS: 102-110

LOWS: 68-75

**HIGH RISK OF HEAT RELATED ILLNESSES FOR ANYONE WORKING OR PARTICIPATING IN OUTDOOR ACTVITIES. PLEASE, PROTECT PETS, CHILDREN AND ANYONE SENSITIVE TO TEMPERATURES ABOVE 100 DEGREES.