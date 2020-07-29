Excessive Heat Warning in effect with highs up to 110 degrees -Kristin

Happy Wednesday!

An Excessive Heat Warning is now in place for the area through 8PM Friday. Highs will range from 100 to 110 degrees. Sunshine will continue on Wednesday with afternoon highs between 100 and 106 degrees. The hottest day will be on Thursday where afternoon highs could climb up to 110 degrees. We could even hit a few record highs on Thursday! One more day in the triple digits Friday before a little relief from the heat. It will still be a hot weekend with highs in the mid to upper 90’s.

Also, keeping a close eye on a few storms that could move in Thursday after 3PM. The best chance for thunderstorms will be from the Tri-Cities and east into the foothills. Drier by Thursday night.