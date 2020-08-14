Excessive Heat Watch to start this weekend -Kristin

Happy Friday!

An Excessive Heat Watch is now in effect for the area starting Sunday morning through Tuesday evening. Temperatures by Sunday afternoon into early next week will climb into the triple digits. A few spots might see high temperatures up to 108 degrees.

Enjoy one more pleasant day today – starting off out the door in the 40’s and 50’s. Expect plenty of sunshine today with highs in the upper 80’s to near 90 degrees. Saturday will feature more sunshine with highs jumping into the upper 90’s. After a sunny start to the day Sunday, more clouds and a late day shower or storm will be possible. We will keep a slight chance of a pop-up shower or thunderstorm both Monday and Tuesday of next week. Temperatures cool off just a bit down into the low to mid 90’s Wednesday into Thursday.