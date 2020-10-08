Expect longer wait times, fewer locations for drive-thru COVID-19 testing, Yakima Health District officials say

Emily Goodell by Emily Goodell

YAKIMA, Wash. — Yakima Health District officials warn the number of community-based COVID-19 testing sites available per week in Yakima County has been “reduced significantly,” leading to longer lines and wait times

“Because our community-based testing has reduced significantly, there might be larger amounts of people going to seek testing,” Community Health Specialist Erika Ochoa said during a live social media update. “Try to arrive earlier to avoid long waits or to be possibly turned away if they have reached capacity for that day.”

The number of free testing sites has been reduced down to “one or two per week or every other week,” depending on the availability of support staff at Medical Teams International.

With the number of positive COVID-19 tests decreasing in Yakima County, Ochoa said the members of the National Guard who had been helping with testing have left to help other counties in Washington state with high or increasing rates.

This week, drive-thru testing will be available from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Thursday at the Sunnyside Community Center, 1421 S. First St. in Sunnyside. Testing will also be available from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Friday at West Valley Church, 7109 W. Nob Hill Boulevard in Yakima.

Ochoa said anyone who needs to be tested and can’t make those times should contact their primary care provider. If they don’t have a primary care provider or insurance, they can call 211 to find information on other free or reduced cost community-based testing options.

COPYRIGHT 2019 BY KAPP-KVEW. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.