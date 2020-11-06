Experts discuss healing effects of “magic mushrooms” after Measure 109 passes

Ellie Nakamoto-White

Oregon became the first state in history to legalize psilocybin, the active ingredient in “magic mushrooms” on Tuesday, Nov. 3rd.

Over 50% of voters said “yes” to Measure 109, allowing the drug to be administered to patients 21 and older in a safe and controlled service center to help treat mental health issues.

The FDA-approved drug has been shown to help reduce depression, anxiety and addiction.

Angela Ward, a registered nurse and health and wellness coach, said this therapy can work.

“There’s evidence that psychedelic experiences can really help people shift from that place of real struggle to having much more meaning in their life,” Ward said.

Tatiana Luz, who works at Entheo Society of Washington, said there is a multi-step process before someone can have the treatment.

“The first is preparation which would include a screening and medical history. Then they would have psilocybin administered in a service center by a licensed therapist,” Luz said.

In other words, the drug will not enter stores and people cannot take the drug home.

Kody Zalewski, the community outreach director at the society, said the drug helps by opening your mind to allow you to look at situations differently.

“When you take a psychedelic substance you can train your brain to become more flexible, and to regulate your moods better,” Zalewski said.

Leo Russell, the director of the society, added that negative or stressful thoughts can transform.

“They’re making it easier for you to have a more pliable brain that can explore different thoughts, different trajectories, like different ideas of hope,” Russell said.

Ward agreed, saying that people use these experiences to form meaning in their lives.

“People are able to see things in a different way to imagine different possibilities for themselves in their lives,” Ward said. “They can get a lot of support to take those steps and actually build the way that they’re hoping to be in their life.”

The experts added that natural plants like psilocybin have been around since the beginning of time.

“It’s been a partner in healing for many, many cultures around the word,” Ward said.

She added that there are lots of misconceptions and stigma around psilocybin and other hallucinogenic drugs in general.

“Psilocybin is not addictive. This is also not something that someone will take daily,” Ward said.

Russell agreed, noting that this kind of therapy isn’t just a “fun trip” but rather a healing experience.

Measure 109 requires the Oregon Health Authority to spend two years developing the psilocybin services program before beginning treatment.

The Oregon Psilocybin Advisory Board will also decide on their criteria for therapists to be licensed as well as which patients are eligible.

Psilocybin is still classified as a Schedule 1 drug under federal law.

For more information on healing with plant entheogens, click here.

