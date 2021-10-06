Explore the picturesque pumpkin patches of Eastern Washington!

by Dylan Carter

FreeImages.com/Cody Mummau

Looking to celebrate Fall with some family-friendly fun? Now is the perfect time to visit one of the many pumpkin patches across Eastern Washington. For this list, we are including pumpkin patches across Eastern Washington, Grant County, and one in Northeast Oregon.

Between the rich agricultural history and wonderful weather of the region, you can celebrate Autumn 2021 by visiting any of the following locations across Eastern Washington.

Middleton’s Fall Festival — Pasco, WA Where? 1050 Pasco Kahlotus Rd, Pasco, WA When? October 2021 (Thursday 10am-6pm, Friday-Saturday 10am-8pm, Sunday 10am-6pm) How much? If you buy your tickets online, you can get a small discount. $12.95 (Thurs. & Fri.), $13.95 (Sat. & Sun.) Website? Click here!

Job’s Nursery U-Pick Patch — Pasco, WA Where? 4072 Columbia River Road, Pasco, WA When? October 1st to October 30th (Tuesday through Saturday 9 to 5, Sundays 11 to 4) How Much? 37 cents per pound (No entry fee) Website? Click here!



Country Mercantile — Pasco, WA Where? 232 Crestloch Rd Pasco, WA When? Sept 25th-Oct 31st, 2021 How Much? 39 cents per pound Website? Click here!

Villa’s Lil Pumpkin Patch — Pasco, WA Where? 510 Orchard Road North, Pasco When? October 2021, Tuesday through Sunday from 9:30 a.m – 4:30 p.m. How Much? Free entry + Cost of Pumpkins Website? Click here!



Hatch Patch — Pasco, WA Where? 1730 Falls Rd, Pasco When? October 2021, Monday – Saturday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. How Much? Unclear Website? Click here!



Peggy’s Pumpkin Patch — Yakima, WA Where? 10665 Mieras Road, Yakima When? October 9 to 31 (10 a.m. until dark on weekends, 5 p.m. until dark on weekdays) How Much? Prices may vary Website? Click here!



Union Gap Corn Maze & Pumpkin Patch — Union Gap, WA Where? 3213 South Tacoma Street, Union Gap When? See calendar here How Much? $10 entry + Pumpkin prices vary by size (click link below) Website? Click here!



Thompson’s Farm — Naches, WA Where? 9950 Old Naches Hwy, Naches When? Weekends in October How Much? Unspecified. Website? Click here!

Jensen Farms, ‘The Patch’ — Ellensburg, WA Where? 6181 Wilson Creek Rd, Ellensburg When? Click here for a list of times and events! How Much? $11 for children and $9 for adults + Cost of Pumpkins (No cost for admission to pick from patch) Website? Click here!



Alvarado Family Pumpkin Patch — Moses Lake, WA Where? 3780 Road 3 NE, Moses Lake, WA When? Starting October 9, 2021 (Saturday & Sunday: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., by appointment M-F) How Much? Between $3 & $5 based on size Website? Click here!



Turner Pumpkin Jct — Moses Lake, WA Where? 11865 Road 8 Northeast, Moses Lake When? Fridays and Saturdays in October (Also open by appointment) How Much? $2 per person + pumpkins range from 50 cents to $10 Website? Click here!



Echo Corn Maze & Pumpkin Patch — Echo, OR Where? 300 N. Dupont St., Echo, OR When? October 1-31 (Friday & Sunday: 11:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m., Saturday: 11:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m.) How Much? $10 General Admission, $12 All-Day (Plus costs) Website? Click here!



RELATED HEADLINES FROM THE KAPP KVEW NEWS STAFF:

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY YAKTRINEWS. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.