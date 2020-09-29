Extension to 2020 Census allows more responses in Benton, Franklin counties

Jamison Keefover by Jamison Keefover

An extension for responding to the 2020 Census allows more people to be counted in Benton and Franklin counties.

Numerators, or 2020 Census workers, will continue to go door-to-door in the region to ensure everyone is counted. Some areas in the two counties have reached up to 80% in residents counted, others are having some trouble though. LoAnn Ayers, the President and CEO of United Way of Benton and Franklin Counties said numerators will spend more time and effort in the under counted areas.

“North Franklin County and West and South Benton County are areas where we have lower counts,” Ayers said, “Little towns like Mesa and Connell, they’re just really struggling to get people there to answer. There’s a big discrepancy in many communities and we just need everyone. Every person matters, so every person should be counted.”

Ayers said some areas of Franklin County are not meeting the percentage they met in the 2010 Census. She calls the extension ‘a blessing’ due to the impact the COVID-19 pandemic has had on counting people. Numerators have changed how they go door-to-door to count households by wearing masks, distancing themselves, staying outside the home to conduct the census and encouraging people who don’t feel comfortable meeting in person to go online. The restrictions COVID-19 has caused is also putting a financial impact around the nation. States are struggling with the unforeseen costs of unemployment and tax revenue. Ayers said this is why there is an even greater need to respond to the 2020 Census.

“As state resources get tightened, we just, by golly, need our fair share of what money is there,” she said “And if the state has less money to put in roads and bridges, well we need to have federal dollars. Then if the state has less money to put into healthcare or food, for those who are hungry, we need every federal dollar.”

Each person that responds to the 2020 Census is worth approximately $2,300. That figure ensures what money the state and federal government allocate for the county. This means that over the 10-year course of one census, one person is worth $23,000. If that person doesn’t respond, that is money the county is missing out on. Philanthropic organizations and county planning also uses results from the 2020 Census to determine where resources are needed. If the county is not accurately counted, the population could see less resources when they are needed most.

“We can’t let this pandemic have that kind of effect on us for a decade,” Ayers said, “It’s just so simple and takes less than 10 minutes. We still need the emergency response. We need services there when we need them. You need hospital beds, no matter what’s happening, and those what kinds of things are really directed by the census. So every person needs to be counted. It doesn’t matter if you are a legal resident. Um, if you are here, you deserve to be counted.”

Ayers reminds the public that information given to the U.S. Census Bureau is confidential. The information cannot be given out to other agencies in the state or nationally.

“They can’t share it with the IRS,” Ayers said, “We can’t share it with the INS. They can’t share it with local law enforcement. They can’t use it to determine benefits. It is as safe as information can be safe. They just need to know how many people and what are their ages. So we can plan for schools and hospital beds and emergency response and stuff.”

Scammers have used the 2020 Census to attempt to gather personal information. Census workers will never ask for a social security number, never threaten a household and will always have an I.D. with their employee number on it. If a household is questioning if someone actually works for the U.S. Census Bureau, they can call in and give the employee’s I.D. number to verify their authenticity. People can also go online to respond instead of responding in person.