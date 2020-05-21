F-15 Eagles to fly over eastern Oregon hospitals in honor of frontline workers

The Oregon Air National Guard will be flying F-15 Eagles over hospitals in eastern Oregon this Friday to salute workers on the forefront of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The flyovers are a joint effort between Oregon’s 173rd Fighter Wing, based in Klamath Falls, and the 142nd Wing, based in Portland.

They are aimed at supporting and thanking healthcare workers, first responders, and other essential workers who are working to keep Oregonians safe and healthy each day.

“The tribute also hopes to unify and boost the spirits of Oregonians and to recognize military members who have lost their lives in service to our country,” a news release says.

Anyone who lives near the hospitals and other facilities should see and hear the jets. People are encouraged to watch the flights from the safety of their own homes and practice physical distancing.

Here is the schedule for when the flyovers will take place on Friday, May 22:

8:48 a.m. Legacy Salmon Creek Medical Center, Vancouver, Wash.

9:10 a.m. Pioneer Memorial Hospital, Heppner, Ore.

9:15 a.m. Good Shepherd Health Care System, Hermiston, Ore.

9:19 a.m. St. Anthony Hospital, Pendleton, Ore.

9:25 a.m. Grande Ronde Hospital, La Grande, Ore.

9:31 a.m. Wallowa Memorial Hospital, Enterprise, Ore.

9:39 a.m. St. Alphonsus Medical Center, Baker City, Ore.

9:48 a.m. Blue Mountain Hospital, John Day, Ore.

10:05 a.m. St. Charles Madras Hospital, Madras, Ore.

10:07 a.m. Warm Springs Health and Wellness Center, Warm Springs, Ore.

