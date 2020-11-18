FAA expected to OK return of Boeing 737 Max on Wednesday

Carissa Lehmkuhl

Elaine Thompson

CHICAGO — U.S. regulators plan to allow the Boeing 737 Max to return to service on Wednesday, Bloomberg reports.

The Federal Aviation Administration will unveil the final requirements for allowing Boeing’s 737 Max to fly again after 20 months of being grounded.

The agency has already released proposed software upgrades and fixes to the plane, along with plans for revised pilot training.

Boeing’s best-selling jet was grounded on March 13, 2019, after the second fatal crash linked to a flight-control system. In total, the two crashes killed 346 people.

