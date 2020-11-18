FAA says Boeing 737 Max can fly again

New York (CNN Business) — The Federal Aviation Administration Wednesday gave approval for the Boeing 737 Max to carry passengers again, ending the jet’s 20-month grounding.

The plane, the best-selling jet in Boeing’s fleet, was grounded in March 2019 after two fatal crashes that killed 346 people.

It was discovered that a safety feature meant to stop the plane from climbing too fast and stalling had improperly forced the nose of the plane down, causing the crashes.

