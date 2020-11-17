Facebook, Twitter CEOs to be pressed on election handling in Tuesday hearing

WASHINGTON — The CEOs of Facebook and Twitter are being summoned before Congress to defend their handling of information during the 2020 presidential election.

Twitter and Facebook have both slapped a misinformation label on some content from President Trump, most notably his assertions linking voting by mail to fraud. Facebook also moved two days after the election to ban a large group called “Stop the Steal” that Trump supporters were using to organize protests against the vote count.

For days after the election as the vote counting went on, copycat “Stop the Steal” groups were easily found on Facebook, with one nearing 12,000 members as of last week. As of Monday, Facebook appeared to have made them harder to find, though it was still possible to locate them, including some groups with thousands of members.

President Trump and Republicans have accused the social media companies of anti-conservative bias. Republicans on the Senate Commerce Committee lambasted the two CEOs and Sundar Pichai, Google’s chief executive, at a hearing last month for what they said was a pattern of silencing conservative viewpoints while giving free rein to political actors from countries like China and Iran.

Criticism of the companies’ policies, and their handling of information posted on their platforms during the election, has come from Democrats as well as Republicans.

Democrats have focused their criticism mainly on hate speech, misinformation and other content that can incite violence, keep people from voting or spread falsehoods about the coronavirus. They criticize the tech CEOs for failing to police content, blaming the platforms for playing a role in hate crimes and the rise of white nationalism in the U.S.

The hearing will be live-streamed starting at 10 a.m. ET on the Senate Judiciary Committee’s website.