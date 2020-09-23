Fair Food Fest attendees donate more than 4,400 pounds of food to local food banks

Emily Goodell by Emily Goodell

YAKIMA, Wash. — More than 4,000 cars visited a drive-thru food festival at State Fair Park over the weekend, waiting in lines for as long as two hours to get their favorite food.

“It brought us great joy that we could bring some element of the fair to the community and bring some sense of normalcy,” said Kathy Kramer, President & CEO of Central Washington Fair Association.

In addition to giving people a taste of the fair — without the carnival rides — Fair Food Fest also included a fundraiser for Operation Harvest, which helps provide food to local food banks.

Attendees donated $3,000 in cash and more than 4,400 pounds of food to help local families struggling with food insecurity. The event was sponsored by Yakima Federal Savings and Loan.

Next year, officials hope to have all the amusements typically available during the fair. The next Central Washington State Fair is scheduled for Sept. 24, 2021 to Oct. 3, 2021.

