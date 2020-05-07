Air Force jets flying over Tri-Cities, Yakima to honor healthcare workers

SPOKANE, Wash. — Get ready to see military jets flying over the Tri-Cities and Yakima this Friday, May 8.

Fairchild Air Force Base, located near Spokane, has organized the “America Strong Flyover” to honor workers putting their lives at risk during the COVID-19 crisis.

The jets will be flying over hospitals across the Inland Northwest starting around noon before making their way back to the Spokane area.

“We are so thankful for the healthcare workers, first responders, military members and other essential personnel on front line of the COVID-19 threat,” said Colonel Derek Salmi, 92nd Air Refueling Wing commander. “This flyover is one small thing that we can do to say thank you for all of your hard work and remind everyone that we, as a community, are all in this together.”

Fairchild AFB says residents should expect loud jet noises as pilots make their flyover, and they encourage people to take photos and post them to social media with the hashtags #weARstrong, #FairchildSalutes, #AirForceSalutes, #AmericaStrong and #FlyoverFriday.

The flyover will follow this schedule:

Moses Lake Samaritan Hospital ( Moses Lake )—12:22 p.m.

)—12:22 p.m. Virginia Mason Memorial Hospital ( Yakima )—12:39 p.m.

)—12:39 p.m. Richland Hospital ( Tri-Cities )—12:57 p.m.

)—12:57 p.m. Kennewick/Pasco ( Tri-Cities )—12:59 p.m.

)—12:59 p.m. Shriners/Deaconess Hospital ( Spokane )—1:29 p.m.

)—1:29 p.m. Sacred Heart Medical Center ( Spokane )—1:29 p.m.

)—1:29 p.m. Kootenai Medical Center ( Coeur d’Alene )—1:38 p.m.

)—1:38 p.m. Holy Family Hospital ( Spokane )—1:44 p.m.

)—1:44 p.m. VA Hospital (Spokane)—1:45 p.m.

