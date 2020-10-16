Fairchild Cinemas in Kennewick to open Saturday

Carissa Lehmkuhl by Carissa Lehmkuhl

Fairchild Cinemas Southgate

KENNEWICK, Wash. — Just a couple days after Gov. Inslee announced Benton County could move into Phase 2, Fairchild Cinemas Southgate announced it will open Sat, Oct. 17.

Following state guidelines, they will have 25% capacity, masks will be required by moviegoers and there will be enhanced cleaning measures.

Tickets will be available to purchase online beginning Friday at 5 p.m. for the following new releases: Tenet, Unhinged, The War With Grandpa, and New Mutants.

The theater will also feature a free comeback classic: Hotel Transylvania. Due to limited seating capacity, they recommend tickets be reserved online in advance.

Fairchild Cinemas Queensgate in Richland is expected to open next week. Visit the Fairchild Cinemas Facebook pages and website for the most up to date information.