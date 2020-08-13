Fairchild Cinemas in Richland to pass out free popcorn on Friday and Saturday

Credit: Fairchild Cinemas

RICHLAND, Wash. – If you miss going out to movie theaters, you can at least get a taste of the experience this weekend because Fairchild Cinemas in Richland is passing out free popcorn.

The theater, located at 2871 Duportail Street, will be putting on the free popcorn giveaway this Friday and Saturday from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

They say the gesture is to ‘boost morale’ within the community amid ongoing pandemic restrictions.

The first large bag of popcorn is completely free, but a second will cost you $5.00. Make sure to bring cash, as they won’t be able to accept cards at this event.

Fairchild Cinemas held a similar event in Kennewick in April. Many cars lined up as volunteers passed out the free popcorn bags.

“We were incredibly touched at how many of our guests donated a few dollars to pay it forward and pass along extra popcorn to the next car in line. We love being a part of this community!” staff with the theater wrote in a Facebook post. “We are so grateful to have grown as a small family business in the area for the past 30 years. Thank you for all of your support! We miss you and we cannot wait until this pandemic passes so we can see you all again!”

