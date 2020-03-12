Fake COVID-19 live map circulating on the internet

Kaitlin Knapp by Kaitlin Knapp

Local law enforcement agencies are warning the community about a fake website, pretending to give live mapping updates about the novel coronavirus.

West Richland and Richland police departments have posted photos of the malicious website on their Facebook pages. The website claims it’s run by John Hopkins University. Corona-Virus-Map.com is to fake website.

The police departments said the website could potentially put a trojan on your computer, which can steal sensitive data on your device.

“Please use caution when searching or accessing information to ensure you are not being victimized,” the Richland Police Department said.

The most accurate information will come from the CDC and WHO.

