Fall fire danger in eastern Washington

The changing season doesn't mean fire season is over

Jamison Keefover by Jamison Keefover

Although the season has switched to autumn, fire officials in Washington state warn that fire season is not over.

Eastern Washington experienced some light rain on Friday but not enough to lower fire risks in the region. Angie Lane with the Washington Department of Natural Resources said the majority of rain was seen on the western half of the state and dryer conditions are expecting for the end of September.

“We’re going to have a warming and drying trend with some east winds, nothing to the tune we experienced during Labor Day, but definitely still something that we need to keep an eye on,” Lane said.

Autumn weather could actually make the fire risk more prominent with leaves falling allowing more dry brush to help fire spread. Captain Brian Ellis with the Kennewick Fire Department said people should create a defensible space around their home.

“We’ve been fortunate not to have the big fires here locally, like some of the other areas in the state,” Ellis said, “So we still are having a vegetation buildup and with the lack of rain and moisture, it’s drying out that vegetation. So the danger is high and will continue to be so until we get a lot of the moisture and rain and snow to end the fire season.”

People should check around the homes for dry vegetation like fallen leaves. The embers from a fire can land in those materials and allow a fire to spread faster and be harder to put out.