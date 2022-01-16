False alarm: BCSO says there are no explosives in Finley mailboxes

by Margo Cady

FINLEY, Wash. — Benton County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) posted on Facebook on Sunday that a Finley mailbox had been damaged by a small explosive.

Shortly after, they also located several zip tied and taped shut mailboxes on East Cochran Road in Finley. They urged all Finley residents to immediately contact non-emergency dispatch if they found their mailbox to be tampered with, in case more explosives were nearby.

KAPP KVEW Local News reached out to BCSO for more information, and luckily, it was a false alarm.

After Richland Bomb Squad assisted and found no explosives in mailboxes, BCSO also learned that the United States Postal Service will zip tie any out of service mailbox.

There is no relation between the incident that occurred this morning and any zip-tied mailbox.

