‘Families of the Incarcerated’ accuse Washington DOC of botching COVID-19 response

WASHINGTON – A group of families in Washington who have loved ones in prisons are accusing the state’s Department of Corrections of mishandling its coronavirus response, leading to multiple outbreaks and deaths.

‘Families of the Incarcerated’ held a virtual town hall on Thursday night with members of the Department of Corrections and two state senators representing the 30th and 45th districts.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 932 of Washington DOC’s inmates have tested positive for COVID-19, as well as 372 staff members, according to the DOC’s latest coronavirus data.

During the meeting, one woman claimed her incarcerated brother Michael Cornethan, who died after contracting COVID-19, was infected by a prison guard at the Washington State Penitentiary in Walla Walla.

“The officers are bringing it in,” said Cynthia Cornethan, “It has hit all the prisons and we feel like things haven’t been transparent by Department of Corrections.”

Cynthia claims the Department of Corrections didn’t provide medical attention to Cornethan

“They said my brother refused medical attention… I call bull****!” she said. “He had never refused medical services and he has a lot of health issues. Once he tested positive he should have been taken to the nearest hospital.”

Cynthia said she found out about her brother’s passing from another offender, claiming the DOC didn’t make a timely effort to notify their family.

Another speaker claimed her cousin was eager to be released when he contracted COVID-19.

“He was so excited to be released and then the next week he’s dead? I just don’t understand,” she said.

DOC staff on the zoom call responded with an apology.

“We are truly sorry for your loved one’s passing. Your loved ones were not sentenced to death,” one DOC staff member said.

Other family members brought up concerns about long periods of isolation for inmates in quarantine and how that is hurting their mental condition rather than rehabilitating them to reenter society.

“It’s just so scary that we don’t have the death penalty in the state of Washington, but every person locked up right now is facing death because they don’t have anybody protecting them,” she said, “We realize our loved ones made mistakes but they are human. They are paying the price and they should not have to pay with their life.”

Another woman alleged that her son told her he was moved to a cell with a roommate as a “punishment” while his former cell was kept empty.

Yet another speaker alleged her brother contracted COVID from a nurse who didn’t change her gloves when asked while administering medicine, claiming the nurse threatened to report her brother for denying his medication if she had to change her PPE.

“There is a difference between holding people accountable and treating them like an animal,” said Senator Manka Dhingra towards the end of the meeting.

Another accused the DOC only provided inmates with new masks ‘every few days’ and called their treatment cruel and unusual punishment. They claimed guards were coming in without completing quarantine because the prisons were short-staffed.

Over 100 people attempted to join the zoom meeting, but the capacity was limited.

A vigil was held at the end for the three inmates who have died.

The Families of the Incarcerated plans to pool together money to cover funeral expenses for the deceased inmates.

They say they will continue to hold virtual town halls regularly until Washington’s Secretary of the Department of Corrections Stephen Sinclair attends.