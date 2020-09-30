Family farm opening pumpkin patch, corn maze this weekend in Naches

Emily Goodell

NACHES, Wash. — A local family farm is opening its pumpkin patch this weekend, complete with a corn maze, pumpkin cannons, hay rides and pumpkin donuts.

Thompson’s Farm has created new protocols to address COVID-19 concerns, including adding handwashing stations, increasing space between restrooms and posting signs to remind visitors of required social distancing.

“I look forward to seeing the pumpkins that I worked so hard on all year long to be sold, leave the farm and make all the work I did worthwhile,” farm operator Jonathan Thompson said.

The pumpkin patch at Thompson’s Farm — located at 9535 Old Naches Highway in Naches — will be open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on weekends in October. There’s also a smaller pumpkin patch open during the week at 9950 Old Naches Highway.

