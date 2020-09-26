Family Fun: Middleton Fall Festival opens this weekend

Ellie Nakamoto-White by Ellie Nakamoto-White

If you’re looking for something to do this weekend, head on over to Pasco.

The Middleton Fall Festival opens this weekend for the eighth year in a row.

Fest-goers can expect classic attractions like a pumpkin patch, sunflower field, corn maze, and games.

Mark Middleton, the owner, says he is excited to see the community.

“Now it’s become a tradition,” Middleton said. “We’ve had a hard six months, so let’s have some good times.”

The festival is important because it creates memories, Middleton said.

“Our slogan is we grow memories, so our hope is as you come here, there’s going to be great memories that are grown in your life too.”

