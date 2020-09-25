Family FunPlex at Wildhorse Resort & Casino opens in Pendleton

PENDLETON, Ore. — The new expansion at Wildhorse Resort and Casino opened to the public Thursday and features a 24-lane bowling alley, an arcade room, a movie theater, and a food court.

“The goal of the Wildhorse Resort & Casino from the tribe’s perspective has always been a family friendly final destination resort,” said CEO Gary George.

“This expansion is absolutely wonderful not only for our tribal community, for our Pendleton community, and the greater Pendleton community area,” said Paula Wallis, a grandmother that brought her grandchildren to the bowling alley.

Due to the coronavirus and social distancing guidelines, the bowling alley is offering 12 lanes.

The public can reserve lanes by visiting the Wildhorse Resort & Casino website.

