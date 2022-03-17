Family launches GoFundMe campaign to send Granger High wrestling champ to Nationals

by Dylan Carter

(Image via GoFundMe: HELP JJ GO TO NATIONALS IN IOWA!)

GRANGER, Wash. — One of the most promising young wrestlers in Yakima County has worked his way up the ranks to be named WA state champion in his weight class. Now, his family members are raising funds to send him to Nationals.

In late February, Jose Julian “JJ” Toscano won in the first-place match in the 2022 WIAA (WA) State Wrestling Mat Classic for his weight class (126). He claimed the title of State Champ after competing his way through Districts and Regionals.

Now, JJ’s sister Adi has launched a GoFundMe campaign to help send him to compete at the National Level in Cedar Falls, IA. She described the Granger High School scholar as being “an outstanding student, athlete, brother, uncle, and son.”

The competition is scheduled for April 1 to 3, but with only a few weeks to go, JJ needs help to make it for the big competition.

JJ and a few of his ‘Victory Wrestling’ brothers will be traveling to Cedar Falls in Iowa April 1-3 to claim another victory! As you all know, this past year has been very hard on many and, unfortunately, we do not have the funds to pay for all of the hotel, food, and travel expenses. JJ and his family would really hate for him to miss out on this opportunity because of this. Today, we ask that our friends and family lend us a hand in any way that you can. We really appreciate all the help we get. Thank you!

If you are interested in making a donation or visiting the page, you can click here or below:

