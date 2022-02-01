Family Resource Center of the Tri-Cities planning to expand

by Madeleine Hagen

KENNEWICK, Wash. – “I told the kids get ready because we’re going to do a big food drive and it was such a blessing,” Yadira Galvan, the Executive Director of the Family Resource Center in Tri-Cities said.

At the beginning of the pandemic, Galvan knew she had to step in to help with the Family Resource Center, which was established in 2009.

They started by delivering food to those in-need, then created their food pantry in 2021.

“It’s a shopping experience, so they come in and choose their own food, we don’t give them any premade boxes,” she explained.

But as the need for free food increases throughout the Tri-Cities, so does the Family Resource Center’s need for more space.

“The building is like maybe 10 times bigger than what we’re in right now,” Galvan described the building they filed a letter of intent on.

They’re hoping to purchase a 12,000 square foot building in downtown Kennewick.

RELATED: Tri-Cities nonprofit hosts grand opening

“Where families can come in, get food and at the same time get coats for their kids, where our staff isn’t having to pack and constantly put things away and we’d have more shelf space so we wouldn’t have limits on items because we’d have enough for each family to take,” Galvan said COVID restrictions only allow six people at a time in their current building.

It would also house Desert Harbor Youth and Teen Center, the nonprofit over the Family Resource Center of the Tri-Cities.

“We would have the space to do after school activities or art days that we bring together,” Galvan said.

As a mother of children with disabilities, at their new building, Galvan hopes to reach more of that community to offer them job and skills training.

“Teach them new skills, teach them how to inventory and how to put things away and do other tasks that they’re probably not exposed to right now,” she said.

However, like many older buildings, this one needs some TLC.

So, they’re trying to raise $250,000 to help with the down payment and renovations.

“So we can just get that ready to move everything over and be ready to go so that building would be a huge blessing for us,” Galvan said.

They need the money by February 20th. They’re accepting multiple forms of donation, in addition to a licensed contractor who would be willing to donate their time and services.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY YAKTRINEWS. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.