Family saying final goodbyes to girl, 12, who fell into coma after nearly drowning

SPOKANE, Wash. — The family of a 12-year-old girl who fell into a coma after nearly drowning at Howard Amon Park says she isn’t going to survive.

Lily’s father, Mark Pfeifer, posted an update on his daughter’s GoFundMe page Wednesday night that said Lily’s body started shutting down as a result of extensive brain damage. He said immediate family has gathered to say their final goodbyes.

“We cannot express how grateful we have been for the outpouring of support from all of you,” he wrote. “I am so blessed to have had the chance to be Lily’s dad. She is an amazing girl. So kind and selfless. So sweet and Loving.”

On June 19, Lily jumped off a dock at a designated swimming area along the Columbia River at Howard Amon Park where she was swimming with two friends on a hot summer day. She did not immediately resurface and no one could spot her for some time, including the adults who were there to supervise.

After several minutes, a stranger spotted Lily under the water and pulled her out. CPR was performed until medics arrived.

Lily’s GoFundMe page says she was rushed to Kadlec Regional Medical Center, where it took six hours for ER staff to stabilize her. She was then Life Flighted to the pediatric intensive care unit at Sacred Heart Hospital in Spokane where she has remained in a coma.

Earlier this week, the GoFundMe said that Lily’s body was showing signs of improvement, but that the extent of brain trauma was unclear.

